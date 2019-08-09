Boston Globe Obituaries

Davis Funeral Home & Cremation
619 State Road
Plymouth (Manomet), MA 02360
508-224-2252
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Davis Funeral Home & Cremation
619 State Road
Plymouth (Manomet), MA 02360

Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Davis Funeral Home & Cremation
619 State Road
Plymouth (Manomet), MA 02360

CHARLES M. KHOSHABJIAN

CHARLES M. KHOSHABJIAN Obituary
KHOSHABJIAN, Charles M. Age 93 years, of Plymouth, (Manomet), August 8, 2019. Husband of Joy (Eastwick) Khoshabjian. Father of Charlene Atkinson and her husband Mark of Milton and Robert and his wife Mary of West Roxbury. Grandfather of Dennis and Phillip Khoshabjian of West Roxbury. Brother of Isabelle Soghomonian of West Boylston and late Catherine "Kay" Mekjian. Retired supervisor of Boston Water and Sewer Commission. Along with his wife Joy, he was the owner of Kush Kone Ice Cream Shoppe in Manomet. US Marine of World War II. Funeral will be held in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Rd., PLYMOUTH (Manomet), on Thursday, at 11:00AM, followed by interment in the National Cemetery of Massachusetts, Bourne, MA. Visiting Hours will be Wednesday, from 4:00PM- 7:00PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Plymouth Little League, PO Box 792, Plymouth, MA 02360. For more information, or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019
