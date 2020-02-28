|
|
KRAMER, Charles M. Of Norwood, MA. Entered into rest on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the age of 91. Born in Boston, MA, Charles was the devoted son of the late Isaac and Hannah (Salzman) Kramer. He was the beloved husband to his wife of 61 years, Beverly (Wine) Kramer. The caring father of Wendy Kramer and her fiancé James Granskie of Needham, and Jeffrey Kramer and his partner David Glaser of Boston. Loving brother of the late Nathan Kramer and Sheldon Kramer. Cherished grandfather of Nicole Waida of NY. Brother-in-law of Gerald and Sandra Wine, Estelle Kramer and Sheila Rabinovitz. Charles is also survived by many devoted nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. He will be missed by all who knew him. Funeral services will take place at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Sunday, March 1st at 1 PM with burial to follow at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon, MA. Shiva will be held on Sunday following burial at the home of Wendy Kramer until 7 PM and continuing Monday and Tuesday from 3-5 PM and 7-9 PM. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Charles may be donated to a . Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 29, 2020