LOUDEN, Dr. Charles M. Beloved Marblehead Pediatrician Of Marblehead, passed away April 20th at the age of 85. Longtime Marblehead Pediatrician. Loving husband of Peggy, loving father of Charles Louden, Jr. (Chuck) of San Francisco, CA, Lisa Louden (Cyndi Wilkins), Kelly Pickering of Marblehead and the late Michael Louden, cherished grandfather of Carlee, Cameron and Chloe Pickering and Kasey Louden, dear brother of the late Lynda Sue Fitzpatrick of Dallas, TX. Also survived by former wife, Doris Ann (Wirtz), his step-family, Nick Lynch (wife, Lauren Lynch), Perri Lynch Howard (husband, Craig Howard), and step-grandchildren, Daniel, Clara, Jack, Gracie, and Andrew Lynch. A Memorial Funeral Mass at Star of the Sea Church, Marblehead will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to the Dr. Louden Children's Book Fund at Abbot Public Library, and a full obituary can be found at the Funeral Home website. Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead 142 Elm Street (781) 631-0076 eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020