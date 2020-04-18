|
MORSE, Charles M. Age 81, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020 from the effects of advanced dementia. He was the beloved husband of the late Marcia (Trippier) Morse and the late Katherine Casey, and he was the loving father of Charles T. and Debra Morse of Hanover, Seamus and Michelle (Morse) Mellon of Swatragh, Ireland, Eamonn and Laura Casey of Tewksbury, and Shaun Casey of Taunton. He also was the devoted son of the late Charles H. and the late Mildred (Walsh) Morse, and he was the caring brother of Rev. Jerry and Julie (Morse) Crossley of Cape May Court House, NJ. He is further survived by grandchildren, Christine, Julie, Charlie, Ciaran, Catherine, Rory, Noel, Michael, and Sean, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Charlie was born in Boston and grew up in its Roslindale neighborhood. Despite his dementia, he always retained great memories of growing up in that time and place, especially of adventures with his best childhood buddy, Charles "Chick" Grant. He also fondly remembered annual summer vacations with his parents and his sister at Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester, MA. He was a graduate of Boston Latin High School and completed several years of college at UMass-Amherst and Northeastern University.
Charlie was a senior operations manager who worked for 35 years for a bank that started out as New England Merchants National Bank. Through a series of mergers and acquisitions, that bank would become Bank of New England, Fleet Bank, and Bank of America. Charlie also was a US Army Reservist, and he was involved with a number of churches and social organizations throughout his life.
Charlie was lucky to have two great loves in his life: Marcia and Kathy. Far and away, Charlie got the most pleasure in life from activities with family and close friends. For example, he loved to celebrate birthdays because, as he would tell you, he put great effort into finding the perfect birthday card for each person. And, he was right: they were perfect. He simply loved being with the ones he loved. Beyond socializing with family and friends, some of his other passions included the Red Sox, the Patriots, horse racing, poker, golf, cribbage, and pinochle.
Services and other activities will be deferred until after the coronavirus crisis has passed. As both Marcia and Kathy were lost to cancer, Charlie would want any donations people would like to make to go to the .
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020