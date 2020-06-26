|
|
PROCTOR, Charles M. Charles Monroe Proctor died on May 5th, while riding his bike on Mass Ave. in Arlington, killed by a car 10 minutes from his Somerville home. Charlie was a smart, kind, adventurous man who spread his joy and zest for life to everyone he knew. Raised in Southport, CT, he graduated from Tufts in 2014 with a BS in Mechanical Engineering, an active member of the Sailing Team. In his sixth year at Boston's Architectural Engineers, Inc., Charlie had just achieved his PE certification. He loved the outdoors, skiing, climbing, hiking, biking. He is survived by his parents, Ched & Judy Proctor of Southport, CT; his brother Tom & sister-in-law Sandra Voss of Bronx, NY; his partner Alison Piasecki of Somerville; and many cherished friends and relatives. The family has established the MassBike Charlie Proctor Memorial Fund to support bike advocacy. massbike.org/charlie_proctor_memorial_fund A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
View the online memorial for Charles M. PROCTOR
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020