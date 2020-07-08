|
ROLLINS, Charles M. Of Wakefield, July 5. Husband of Lynn R. (Randolph) Rollins. Father of Jessica L. Rollins of Wakefield. Brother of Susan Rollins and husband George Canning of Georgetown and Jeanne Rollins of Lewiston, ME. Uncle of Joseph Canning of Georgetown. Visitation for relatives and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Friday from 4-7pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield, on Saturday at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. For obit, directions & guestbook,
www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 9, 2020