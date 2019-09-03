Boston Globe Obituaries
MANISCALCO, Charles "Charlie" Of Groveland, formerly of Everett, on September 2nd. Charlie passed at the age of 54. Son of Antonio and Luisa (Aprile). Brother of Mario and his wife Elizabeth of Reading and Maria Drinkwater and her husband Ronnie of Saugus. Also survived by 2 nieces, Marissa, Gioia, 2 grandnieces, and 1 grandnephew. Funeral from the Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main St., EVERETT, Friday, September 6th, at 11 a.m. Prayer Service will immediately follow in the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours will be Thursday, from 4-8 p.m. with complimentary valet parking. In lieu of flowers, donations in Charlie's memory may be made to Autism Speaks, 85 Devonshire St., 9th floor, Boston, MA 02109. Interment will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logo 1-877-71-ROCCO

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019
