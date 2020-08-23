Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
CHARLES MARTIN LOSINGER

CHARLES MARTIN LOSINGER Obituary
LOSINGER, Charles Martin Of Middleton, passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 20th, at the age of 70. We will remember him as the kindest, smartest, and most thoughtful of people. If you knew Chuck, he was a friend, and he will be dearly missed by many. Beloved husband of Kathryn (Jacque). Devoted father of Scott Losinger of Somerville, Peter Losinger and his wife Krystina of Colorado, and Carrie Williams and her husband Brad of Reading. Loving son of the late Willard Losinger and Patty Lu (Anderson). Dear brother of William Losinger and his wife Mary Lou of Elmira, NY and Judy Ottaviani of Elmira, NY. Adored grandfather of Katelyn, Brady and Oliver Losinger, Chase and Austin Williams. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Greater Boston Food Bank, www.gbfb.org. Relatives and friends may visit at the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte28), NORTH READING, at Reading line, on Wednesday, August 26th, from 3pm-6pm. At the request of the family interment will be private. www.cotafuneralhomes.com Cota Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2020
