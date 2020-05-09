Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES CALVIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES N. CALVIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES N. CALVIN Obituary
CALVIN, Charles N. Of Lincoln, MA, May 8, 2020, was born in Oakland, CA, to Dr. George F. and Mrs. Mary (Smith) Calvin. Beloved husband of the late Cynthia (Knecht) Calvin. Loving father of James N. and his wife Dar of Boston, Keith C. and his wife Luciana of Chelmsford, Paige A. Calvin of Brookline, and Jane L. Calvin and her husband Jonathan Bollen of Westford. Cherished grandfather of Eliza, Samuel, Silas, Isaac, James, Sarah, and Henry. Dear brother of the late Dr. James W. Calvin, and Barbara (Calvin) Williamson of CA.

He was an Eagle Scout, and loved flying to the point where, as a teenager, he snuck in flying lessons without his parents' knowledge. He appeared in a Pepsi ad while water skiing off the dock at the family's vacation house on Lake Tahoe. He was friends growing up with Clint Eastwood in Piedmont, CA, and while living in Southern CA. He served in the US Army in Germany after graduating from Claremont-McKenna College (Claremont, CA). He moved the family to Massachusetts for his new job with Polaroid, and told great stories about working with Ansel Adams and Yousuf Karsh when they visited Polaroid. He was generous with his time, and loved to share knowledge, teaching computer education, tutoring English language learners, or any handyman skill you can think of. His love of woodworking was endless, but not as much as his love for family and many close friends. He was actively involved in Parkinson's studies at Mass General Hospital, where his brain has been donated for research, as he wished. Interment will be private. Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -