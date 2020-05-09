|
CALVIN, Charles N. Of Lincoln, MA, May 8, 2020, was born in Oakland, CA, to Dr. George F. and Mrs. Mary (Smith) Calvin. Beloved husband of the late Cynthia (Knecht) Calvin. Loving father of James N. and his wife Dar of Boston, Keith C. and his wife Luciana of Chelmsford, Paige A. Calvin of Brookline, and Jane L. Calvin and her husband Jonathan Bollen of Westford. Cherished grandfather of Eliza, Samuel, Silas, Isaac, James, Sarah, and Henry. Dear brother of the late Dr. James W. Calvin, and Barbara (Calvin) Williamson of CA.
He was an Eagle Scout, and loved flying to the point where, as a teenager, he snuck in flying lessons without his parents' knowledge. He appeared in a Pepsi ad while water skiing off the dock at the family's vacation house on Lake Tahoe. He was friends growing up with Clint Eastwood in Piedmont, CA, and while living in Southern CA. He served in the US Army in Germany after graduating from Claremont-McKenna College (Claremont, CA). He moved the family to Massachusetts for his new job with Polaroid, and told great stories about working with Ansel Adams and Yousuf Karsh when they visited Polaroid. He was generous with his time, and loved to share knowledge, teaching computer education, tutoring English language learners, or any handyman skill you can think of. His love of woodworking was endless, but not as much as his love for family and many close friends. He was actively involved in Parkinson's studies at Mass General Hospital, where his brain has been donated for research, as he wished. Interment will be private. Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020