HARVEY, Charles N. Age 89, of Pine Ridge Drive, Ayer, formerly of Lexington, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the Apple Valley Center, Ayer, Massachusetts. He was predeceased by his wife Beverly A. Harvey and his son Scott W. Harvey. He leaves behind his two sons, Steven C. Harvey of Billerica and Robert N. Harvey of Ayer, and his two daughters, Lisa A. Carroll and Jill M. Tesak, both of Shirley. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren, Vanessa, Robert, Peter, Heather, Elana, Ryan, Natalie, Tyler and Tegan. Along with ten great-grandchildren, Robert, Grant, Brian, Charles, Wyatt, Hudson, Finn, Oliver, Benjamin and Hayes. Mr. Harvey was born in Medford, October 23, 1930, a son of Henry H. Harvey and Francis "Fanny" Scahill. He was known for his prompt nightly routine of visiting his children's families and checking on their well-being. He proudly served the United States Navy on the USS Earle B. Hall APD-107 as well as the Lexington Fire Department as a firefighter and EMT for over 38 years. Charlie was a past member of the Knights of Columbus of Lexington #94 and the Bedford American Legion Post #221. Due to Covid-19, there will be a private Graveside Service at Westview Cemetery in Lexington on Thursday, April 16. Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2020