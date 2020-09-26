1/1
CHARLES N. NAJJAR Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHARLES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NAJJAR, Charles N. Jr. Of Mattapan, formerly of Dorchester, August 25, 2020. Loving son of the late Charles, Sr. and Lillian (Fairneny). Dear brother of John Najjar and his wife Alice of Hyde Park and the late Nicholas Najjar. Cherished uncle of Barbara Najjar-Owens and her husband Darryl of Hyde Park, Donna Green and her husband Antonio of Oakboro, NC, John Najjar, Jr. of Hyde Park and Kimberley Morris and her husband Marcus of Hyde Park. Dear great-uncle of 11 great-nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Church of St. John of St. John of Damascus, 300 West St., Dedham. Visitation in the Church beginning at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charles' memory may be made to the Church. Interment Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park. Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
617-325-3600
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved