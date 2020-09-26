NAJJAR, Charles N. Jr. Of Mattapan, formerly of Dorchester, August 25, 2020. Loving son of the late Charles, Sr. and Lillian (Fairneny). Dear brother of John Najjar and his wife Alice of Hyde Park and the late Nicholas Najjar. Cherished uncle of Barbara Najjar-Owens and her husband Darryl of Hyde Park, Donna Green and her husband Antonio of Oakboro, NC, John Najjar, Jr. of Hyde Park and Kimberley Morris and her husband Marcus of Hyde Park. Dear great-uncle of 11 great-nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Church of St. John of St. John of Damascus, 300 West St., Dedham. Visitation in the Church beginning at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charles' memory may be made to the Church. Interment Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park. Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600





