NIGOHSIAN, Charles Age 90, of Norfolk, formerly of Medfield and Needham, passed away peacefully on May 11 surrounded by his loving family. Charles was the devoted husband of Margaret (Talanian) Nigohsian.They would have celebrated 64 years of marriage this October. Charles was the loving and very proud dad to Karen MacKenzie and her husband Glenn of Wrentham, Lisa Hansbauer and her husband Michael of Austria and Charlene Fallon and her husband William of Dover. He was "Papa" to his loving grandchildren, Lauren, Nicole, Nikolas, Christopher, Alyssa and Scott. He was "Great Papa" to Cameron, his only great-grandchild, whom he adored. Charles was the son of the late John and Catherine Nigohsian. Brother of Marlene Paul, the late Miriam Boyajian and the late Marguerite Kurkjian. Brother-in-law of Edward Paul, Jack Boyajian and the late Dr. John Kurkjian. He was "Uncle Charles" to many nephews and nieces. Charles was very proud of his Armenian heritage. He was so happy to be surrounded by his family and he would often quiz his grandchildren on the history of Armenia and Mount Ararat. Charles was a successful businessman and owner of Nigohsian Carpet & Rug Co., of Needham, established by his father John in 1928. After several years of Charlene working together with her dad, the business continues to flourish with her and his son-in-law, William. He loved his kitty Lily, making birdhouses and playing cards with his many friends over the years. Funeral Services at Saint James Armenian Church, 465 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown on Thursday, May 16 at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. A visitation period will be held at the Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, 558 Mount Auburn Street, WATERTOWN, on Thursday morning from 9:00 - 10:30 a.m., immediately prior to the church services. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Saint James Armenian Church or the Armenia Tree Project, 400 West Cummings Park, Suite 3900, Woburn, MA 01801. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, 148 Brook Street, Wellesley, MA. Published in The Boston Globe on May 14, 2019