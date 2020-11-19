NORTHROP, Charles Of Winthrop, passed away on Nov. 11 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis Northrop. Loving father of the late Charles "Buddy" Northrop and Debra Northrop Clough. Dear brother of the late Clifford Gardner and Earl Northrop. Cherished grandfather of Charles "Buddy" Felt and the late Julie and Andrew Clough. Adored great-grandfather of Maddison and Charles "CJ" Felt. Family and friends will honor Charles' life by gathering on Saturday, Nov. 21 8:30-10:30AM at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., EAST BOSTON. A funeral service will be held in the Chapel of the Memorial Home at 10:30AM, followed by funeral procession to Winthrop Cemetery (Cross St.) where Charles will be laid to rest with full military honors. Past WWII Navy Vet. Ret. Winthrop Police Officer. More info, visit ruggieromh.com
