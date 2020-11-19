1/
CHARLES NORTHROP
NORTHROP, Charles Of Winthrop, passed away on Nov. 11 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis Northrop. Loving father of the late Charles "Buddy" Northrop and Debra Northrop Clough. Dear brother of the late Clifford Gardner and Earl Northrop. Cherished grandfather of Charles "Buddy" Felt and the late Julie and Andrew Clough. Adored great-grandfather of Maddison and Charles "CJ" Felt. Family and friends will honor Charles' life by gathering on Saturday, Nov. 21 8:30-10:30AM at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., EAST BOSTON. A funeral service will be held in the Chapel of the Memorial Home at 10:30AM, followed by funeral procession to Winthrop Cemetery (Cross St.) where Charles will be laid to rest with full military honors. Past WWII Navy Vet. Ret. Winthrop Police Officer. More info, visit ruggieromh.com 617-569-0990 ruggieromh.com


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Memorial Gathering
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Burial
Winthrop Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
(617) 569-0990
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
