Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Lincoln Cemetery
Lincoln, MA
CHARLES OAKLEY III


1927 - 2019
CHARLES OAKLEY III Obituary
OAKLEY, Charles III Age 92, of Lincoln, MA, formerly of Burlington, CT, Aug. 2, 2019. Father of Larry D. Oakley and his wife Lorraine Hawley of CT; Patricia Karpicz and her husband Paul Karpicz of South Dartmouth, MA; Robert Oakley of Dover, NH; Mark Oakley and his wife Laurie Parkhill Oakley of Chapel Hill, NC; Tristram Oakley and her husband Robert Stringer, III of Lincoln and Charles Oakley, IV of Anchorage, AK. Grandfather to David, Steven, Toby, Leah, Shanon, Stephanie, Spencer, Richard, Meredith, Oakley, and Lockyer. Also survived by several great-grandchildren, a niece, and nephews. Brother of the late George Oakley, Edna Gaccetta and Doris Williams. Graveside Service with U.S. Navy military honors on Saturday, Sept. 14th, at 12 pm in Lincoln Cemetery (main gate located very close to 39 Lexington Road, Lincoln, MA). A reception will follow nearby. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Charles Oakley, III to Community Servings (www.servings.org) or The Plainville Community Food Pantry (www.plainvillefoodpantry.org). U.S. Navy Veteran – World War II.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019
