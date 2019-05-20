COOK, Charles P. Of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, May 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Eileen F. (McVeigh). Loving father of Chip E. Cook of Quincy, Chris Cook and his wife Áine of West Roxbury. Devoted grandfather of Saoirse and Róisín. Brother of Sr. Annmarie Cook, SND of Marlborough, Elizabeth Connor and her husband John of Dorchester, and Gerard Cook and his wife Marie of Derry, NH. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Saturday, May 25, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John Chrysostom Church at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours, Friday, 4-8pm. Relatives and friends invited. USMC Veteran of the Vietnam Era. Thank you to all the caregivers for their care and compassion toward Charles and his family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Beth Israel Cancer Center, 330 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215, or South Shore VNA, Reservoir Park Dr. Rockland, MA 02370. For directions and guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600 Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2019