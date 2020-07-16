Boston Globe Obituaries
LESSA, Charles P. Of Littleton, July 7, 2020. Wife of Dianne M. (Cosgrove) Lessa. In addition to his wife, Charlie is survived by his son, Richard, his daughter, Valerie, and his sister, Adelaide and her husband, Joseph DePietro of FL. Charlie was predeceased by his brother, Paul and his parents, Americo and Angelina Lessa. A Graveside Service with military honors will be held for Charlie on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Ave., Bourne, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Charlie's name to: Cornelia de Lange Syndrome Foundation, 30 Tower Lane, #400, Avon, CT 06001. Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, LITTLETON. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.badgerfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020
