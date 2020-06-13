Boston Globe Obituaries
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
CHARLES P. RUSSO

RUSSO, Charles P. Of Saugus, formerly of Revere, age 87, June 11th. Husband of the late Marguerite "June" (Doherty) Russo. Loving father of Rosemary McLaughlin & her husband Ed of NY, Charles P. Russo, Jr. & his wife Susan of Lynnfield, June A. Richardson & her husband Ken of Swampscott. Cherished grandfather of 10 grandchildren & 5 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Louis Russo, Jr. & his wife Marie of AZ, and the late Anthony Russo (his twin), & Raymond Russo. Also survived by his "special little girl," Lily. Brother-in-law of Jean Bruno of Wilmington, Richard & Nora Doherty of IN, Betty-Mae of NH. CPA and owner of Charles P. Russo Accounting. Late US Army Vet. of the Korean Conflict. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Tuesday, 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Charles's memory can be made to Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer at lustgarten.org/donate/ or the at kidneyfund.org/pledge For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020
