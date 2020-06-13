|
RUSSO, Charles P. Of Saugus, formerly of Revere, age 87, June 11th. Husband of the late Marguerite "June" (Doherty) Russo. Loving father of Rosemary McLaughlin & her husband Ed of NY, Charles P. Russo, Jr. & his wife Susan of Lynnfield, June A. Richardson & her husband Ken of Swampscott. Cherished grandfather of 10 grandchildren & 5 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Louis Russo, Jr. & his wife Marie of AZ, and the late Anthony Russo (his twin), & Raymond Russo. Also survived by his "special little girl," Lily. Brother-in-law of Jean Bruno of Wilmington, Richard & Nora Doherty of IN, Betty-Mae of NH. CPA and owner of Charles P. Russo Accounting. Late US Army Vet. of the Korean Conflict. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Tuesday, 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Charles's memory can be made to Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer at lustgarten.org/donate/ or the at kidneyfund.org/pledge For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020