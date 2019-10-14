|
WILKINSON, Charles Proctor The Man, the Myth, the Legend Born April 6th, 1952, Washington DC. Beloved son of Frances Ingersoll Proctor Wilkinson, and John Burke Wilkinson. Charlie spent part of his youth being educated in Paris, which sparked a life-long love of language and culture. Charlie was also a passionate environmental conservationist and master diver in his teenage years. A passion which translated to a love of marine ecology, which he studied at College of the Atlantic, Bar Harbor, ME. In the 70's, Charlie turned that love into a business, offering underwater services to commercial shipping vessels, leading him to many remote locations around the world, a favorite of which was Belize. An avid tennis player, Charlie took home quite a few trophies and cups. Though he was generally modest about his victories, he usually would weave an amusing tale or two about a particular match or tournament. A lifetime academic, Charlie gathered an encyclopedic knowledge and loved to share information with everyone he knew. He helped establish the Environmental School, an alternative education facility for high school students in Lynn, MA, serving as principal there for many years. He established vegetable gardens at the historic Gardens at Blythswood, and worked together with neighbors and community members to establish conservation efforts in Swampscott and around the Greater Boston Area. He continued to work on his academic and entrepreneurial pursuits while maintaining the property and gardens, until his passing the evening preceding Wed., October 9th, 2019. Survived by: Charles Proctor "CP" Wilkinson, II, son of Charles and MT Thompson-Wilkinson, Gail (Dombrowski) Wilkinson, beloved wife. Visiting Hours: A Memorial Service will be held at 10AM on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean St. (Rt.1A), LYNN. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Directions and online guestbook at www.Solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 15, 2019