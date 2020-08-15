|
|
ARTHUR, Charles R. "Randy" Of Reading, August 11, 2020, at age 94. He was the beloved husband of the late Rena (Doucette) Arthur. Cherished father of Nancy Freitas and her husband, John, Charles R. Arthur, Jr. and his wife, Maria, Cheryl Storti and her partner, David Lautman, and Lisa Gilligan and her husband, Larry. Loving grandfather of Tiffany Freitas, Marissa Monagle (Patrick), Deidre Arnold (Keith), Jack Storti (Elizabeth), Michael Storti (Elise), Lauren Battcock (Michael), Larry Gilligan, Jr., Charles R. Arthur, III, Alexander Arthur, Victoria Arthur (Michael), and proud great-grandfather of Grace, Brynn, John, Reese, William, Gabriel, Anthony, Adele, Nicholas, Mae, Joey, Ember, Kate, Michael, and Benjamin, with whom he spent every day of his wonderful life. Dear brother of Murial Crovo, and the late Rosaline, Dorothy and Irene, and dear brother-in-law of Anne O'Brien, Nelson Doucette, the late Clifford Doucette, Kenneth Doucette and Esther Amaru. Due to Covid-19, and out of concern for those Randy loved and cared for, the Arthur Family will gather to celebrate his zest for life and the love he shared with so many in Private Services. To send a memorial condolence to the family visit www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Doherty Barile Family Funeral Home
Celebrating Life-Sharing Memories
781-944-1589
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020