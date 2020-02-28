|
BASSETT, Charles R. "Barney" A lifelong resident of Newton, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was 84 years old. Barney was born in Cambridge in 1935. He graduated from Newton High School in 1954. Barney joined the US Army in October of 1954 and served with the 82nd Airborne Division. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1957. Barney worked for the US Postal Service as a letter carrier in Newton until his retirement in 1990. His hobby and greatest joy was working out at Nautilus New England on Charlemont St. in Newton and at TGA Fitness on Liberty St. in Brockton. He was the son of the late Mary Shaw Goulding. Barney is survived by many friends. He will be missed by all who knew him. A Graveside Service will be held at Newton Cemetery, 791 Walnut St., Newton, on Friday, March 6th at 1:00 PM. For obit, directions or to share a memory of Barney, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton and Mackay 617-244-2034 Newton Corner
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020