GRAY, Charles R. Jr. Of Brighton, formerly of South Weymouth, died December 4, 2019. Born in Boston, a son of the late Charles R. Gray, Sr. and Margaret (McNelis). He worked in the printing business for many years for Riverside Press and the Waltham News Tribune and then Charles was the Superintendent of Building and Grounds for 15 years for Buckingham, Brown, and Nichols in Cambridge. He always enjoyed going to Hampton Beach, doing crossword puzzles, and loved lighthouses. He will be missed by all those that knew and loved him. Loving father of Kenneth Gray and his wife, Debra, of Nashua, NH, Lynda DuRoss and her husband, Daniel, of Rockland, Michael Gray of New York, and Beverly Lueder and her husband, Klaus, of Raynham. Brother of Donald Gray of Waltham and the late James Gray. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Sunday from 11:30-1:30 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), followed by a Funeral Service at 1:30 PM. Cremation will follow. Memorial donations may be made to Pat Roche Hospice House, 86 Turkey Hill Lane, Hingham, MA 02043. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 6, 2019