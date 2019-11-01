|
LaMANTIA, Charles R. Of Concord, formerly of Lexington, November 1, 2019. Husband of the late Ann C. LaMantia (Carmody). Father of Elise Martin and her husband Gary of Lexington, Matthew LaMantia and his husband Robert Whitman of San Francisco, CA, and the late Charles R. LaMantia, Jr. Brother of the late Joseph LaMantia. Charles is also survived by 2 grandchildren, John Martin and Lauren Martin. A U.S. Navy Officer and Alumnus of Columbia University (Doctorate of Chemical Engineering), Charles was the former President and CEO of Koch Process Systems, Inc., and of Arthur D. Little, Inc. In recent years, he dedicated himself to advancing support and understanding of Parkinson's Disease, leading the Parkinson's support group and bringing Rock Steady Boxing, an exercise and agility program, to his residence at Newbury Court.
Funeral from the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, Monday, November 4, at 10:30am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Brigid Church, Lexington, at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday, from 3pm to 6pm. Donations in his memory may be made to , Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 477, New York, NY 10163-4777. Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 2, 2019