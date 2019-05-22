|
|
PARKMAN, Charles R. Sr. Of Dorchester on May 19th. Beloved husband of Debra Farrar-Parkman; children Pamela, Michael, Charles Jr., James, Angela, Charbra-Adia, and Virginia-Jeni; eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; brothers, William (Carol), Willie Dan (Tanya); sisters-in-law, Clementine Parkman-Francis and Patricia Farrar; brother-in-law, Tarik Farrar; father-in-law Vincent H. Farrar, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation, Tuesday, May 28, 10:00AM at Morning Star Baptist Church, 1257 Blue Hill Ave., Mattapan. Celebration of Life service to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made payable to Brigham and Women's Hospital (memo line: Dr. Plutzky - Cardiovascular Lipid Fund in memory of Charles R. Parkman, Sr.) and sent to Brigham & Women's Hospital Development Office, 116 Huntington Avenue, 3rd floor Boston, MA 02116. To post a sympathy message for the family visit www.davisofboston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019