Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
The DeVito Funeral Home,
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Buddy's residence
62 Abigail Way
Reading, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES STEVENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES R. "BUDDY" STEVENS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES R. "BUDDY" STEVENS Obituary
STEVENS, Charles R. "Buddy" Of Reading, January 15. Longtime boyfriend of Maureen Keefe of Salem. Devoted father of Kristina Delaney and husband Michael of Arlington and Jonathan Stevens and wife Elizabeth of Melrose. Grandfather Daniel, David and Dylan Delaney of Arlington and Damon and Cole Stevens of Melrose. Brother of John, Deborah and David Stevens. Family and friends are invited to visit in The DeVito Funeral Home, Saturday, January 25 from 2:00 to 5:00pm. A Celebration of Life will be on February 15 at Buddy's residence, 62 Abigail Way, Reading, MA with an open house from 2:00 to 6:00pm. Buddy was the music teacher at the Gibbs Middle School in Arlington for 20 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Charles R. "Buddy" Stevens Memorial Fund at GoFundMeBuddyStevensScholarshipFund for students at Arlington High School aspiring to be musicians/teachers. Buddy was the Labor Negotiator for 20 years for The Mass Teachers Association.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -