STEVENS, Charles R. "Buddy" Of Reading, January 15. Longtime boyfriend of Maureen Keefe of Salem. Devoted father of Kristina Delaney and husband Michael of Arlington and Jonathan Stevens and wife Elizabeth of Melrose. Grandfather Daniel, David and Dylan Delaney of Arlington and Damon and Cole Stevens of Melrose. Brother of John, Deborah and David Stevens. Family and friends are invited to visit in The DeVito Funeral Home, Saturday, January 25 from 2:00 to 5:00pm. A Celebration of Life will be on February 15 at Buddy's residence, 62 Abigail Way, Reading, MA with an open house from 2:00 to 6:00pm. Buddy was the music teacher at the Gibbs Middle School in Arlington for 20 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Charles R. "Buddy" Stevens Memorial Fund at GoFundMeBuddyStevensScholarshipFund for students at Arlington High School aspiring to be musicians/teachers. Buddy was the Labor Negotiator for 20 years for The Mass Teachers Association.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020