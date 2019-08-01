Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES BUTTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES RAY BUTTS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES RAY BUTTS Obituary
BUTTS, Charles Ray Age 93, of Hopkinton, formerly of Milton, passed away peacefully July 30th. Beloved husband of the late Margaret "Peggy" (Conlon). Devoted father of Margaret M. Farrell and her husband Robert, Robert F. of Milton and the late Charles M. Butts. Cherished grandfather of Timothy & Sean Farrell, Jennifer, Christopher, Nicholas, Eric and Matthew Butts. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Monday, 4 to 8PM. Funeral Mass at St. Gregory Church, Dorchester, Tuesday morning at 10. Interment Milton Cemetery. Former owner of Charles R. Butts Realty, Dorchester. WWII Navy Veteran. Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200

View the online memorial for Charles Ray BUTTS
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now