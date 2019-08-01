|
|
BUTTS, Charles Ray Age 93, of Hopkinton, formerly of Milton, passed away peacefully July 30th. Beloved husband of the late Margaret "Peggy" (Conlon). Devoted father of Margaret M. Farrell and her husband Robert, Robert F. of Milton and the late Charles M. Butts. Cherished grandfather of Timothy & Sean Farrell, Jennifer, Christopher, Nicholas, Eric and Matthew Butts. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Monday, 4 to 8PM. Funeral Mass at St. Gregory Church, Dorchester, Tuesday morning at 10. Interment Milton Cemetery. Former owner of Charles R. Butts Realty, Dorchester. WWII Navy Veteran. Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
View the online memorial for Charles Ray BUTTS
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019