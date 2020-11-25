TUFTS, Charles Robert "Charlie" Age 33, of Milton, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from complications of cystic fibrosis. He was at home and surrounded by his loving family and friends. Charlie was born on January 14, 1987, in Memphis, TN, to Carolyn Virginia (Folger) Tufts. He was raised in Milton, went to Tucker Elementary School and spent many days on Lothrop Ave. with his brothers and beloved friends from West Milton. In 2005, Charlie graduated from BC High where he made many lifelong friends. He studied marketing at UMass-Dartmouth and graduated in 2010. Charlie was a bright light and inspiration to all who knew him. To say he was funny would be a gross understatement. To say he loved sports does not begin to convey the passion, intensity, and enthusiasm with which he supported his teams, especially the Boston Celtics (he was the self-proclaimed biggest Boston Celtics fan) and the Tennessee Vols. To say he was courageous does not begin to describe the strength and resilience he displayed over the years as he dealt with the devastating effects of the disease he was born with. He was always determined to live his life as best he could, and he remained resolute and hopeful in the face of the many, many challenges he faced. He was loving to his extensive network of family and friends, and never forgot to say how much he appreciated them and all they did for him. And they all would have gladly given much, much more if he asked (which he very rarely did!). On his journey throughout the years, he was cared for with deep love, respect, and devotion by the brilliant and passionate teams of doctors, nurses, and other specialists at Mass General's cystic fibrosis, infectious disease, and lung transplant clinics, to whom his family will be forever grateful. Charlie was a fierce advocate for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, a passion instilled in him and his brothers by his mother. In addition to attending the annual CF fund-raising walks, Charlie started a softball tournament which successfully raised tens of thousands of dollars for the CF Foundation of MA. In honor of his ongoing work for the foundation, Charlie was the 2018 recipient of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Massachusetts's "Hope in Action Award." He is survived by his loving and supportive siblings, Peter Tufts and his fiancée Lisa Garvan, Andrew Tufts, Kris Kirkpatrick and Rachael Kirkpatrick. Foster son to Judy Whalen and Dennis Whalen and brother to their children, Dennis Whalen, Deborah Anglehart, and Dana McCarron. Charlie is also survived by many loving and devoted relatives: his grandmother, Diane Tufts; his aunts and uncles, Charles and Jane Tufts, Jean Tufts, and Peter Connelly, and Thomas Cotten; his cousins, Meredith Tufts, Evan and wife Holly Tufts, Caroline Connelly (his Goddaughter), Avery Shea Huffman, and Carolyn Cotten. One of Charlie's most favorite roles in life was proud uncle. He leaves behind nieces, Zoe Reeves, Alexis Kirkpatrick; his Goddaughter, Zoey Whalen and nephews, Cianan McCarron, Wesley Anglehart, and Theo Tufts. He was a friend to everyone he met and will be missed by a group of dear friends who he was loved by unconditionally and who he loved the same. The love of his remarkable family and friends carried Charlie through many difficult situations, and he loved them deeply. Charlie is predeceased by his adoring mother, Virginia (Folger) Tufts; and his aunts, Varney (Folger) Rannells and Cindy (Folger) Cotten. Due to the current restrictions of the pandemic, services will be private. A Celebration of Charlie's Life will be held in 2021 when we are once again able to gather. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Charlie Tufts to support the caring nurses on Blake 6 at Massachusetts General Hospital or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of MA/RI. Online donations may be made at https://because.massgeneralorg/charlietufts
or give.cff.org/tribute/charlietufts
Checks may be made payable and sent to: Massachusetts General Hospital, MGH Development Office, Attn: Lily Guttentag, 125 Nashua Street, Ste. 540, Boston, MA 02114-1101 or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Attn: Cindy Macgowan, 220 North Main Street, Suite 104 , Natick, MA 01760. To send a sympathy message to Charlie's family, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com