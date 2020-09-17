SWAIN, Charles Root "Chick" Of Weston, passed away on September 14, 2020 after a brief illness. Born on April 16, 1941 in Endicott, NY, he was the son of Charles Henry and Alice Root Swain. Chick was known for his offbeat sense-of-humor, his love of wine and food, and his generous spirit. He was a lifelong athlete, first as a varsity football and track standout at Union College. He enjoyed tennis, skiing, whitewater canoeing, fishing, golf and running -- competing in numerous marathons over the years. He was a member of the Anglers Club of New York and the Weston Golf Club. For most of his life, Chick was self-employed as a software systems analyst, creating and supporting back office software for the financial community. In retirement, he served for more than ten years as a volunteer for AARP, taxes for individuals in Weston and Wellesley. Retirement also allowed for time to be spent with his cherished granddaughters, Ruby and Lucy Hunt. In addition to his granddaughters, Chick leaves his wife of 48 years, Pamela (Phillipps), his daughter Lindsay Swain Hunt, his son-in-law Samuel Charles Hunt of Harvard, MA and his beloved German Shorthaired Pointer, Emma. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date when pandemic restrictions permit. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the E.L.Rose Conservancy, P.O. Box 8, Montrose, PA 18801, www.elrose.org
