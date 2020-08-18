|
TABOR, Charles S. III Age 97, formerly of Winthrop and Melrose, MA, passed away on August 12, 2020, in Exeter, NH. He was born November 9, 1922, in Boston, MA, son of the late Charles S. Tabor, Jr. and Anna B. (Mahoney) Tabor. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 70 years, Alice B. Tabor in 2019, and his son, Charles S. Tabor, IV in 1995. Charles is survived by his beloved daughters, Janice Tabor of Melrose, MA, and Susan Lodico and her husband Richard of Pelham, NH. He was the brother of Kathleen Coughlin of Hanover, NH, and the late Anna Kilgore of PA. He is also survived by many nephews and nieces. Friends and family are welcome to attend the Graveside Memorial Service on Wednesday, August 26, at 11 am at the Winthrop Cemetery, Cross Street, Winthrop, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the . www.brewittfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 20, 2020