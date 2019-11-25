Boston Globe Obituaries
TRINGALE, Charles S. "Charlie" Age 87, of Peabody, devoted husband of the late Mary Jean (Beaulieu) Tringale, loving father of Domenic Tringale of Peabody, James Tringale of Sandown, NH, Edward Tringale of Peabody, Deborah Tringale of GA, and Maryann Tringale of Littleton. Brother of S. Richard Tringale of Stoneham, Thomas Tringale of Saugus, Richard Tringale of Winchester, and Josephine "Jody" Reis of Stoneham. Also survived by 7 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Rose Tringale, Camilla Yasi, Ann Gulino, and Frank Tringale. He was a Korean War veteran and Sea Bee and was a carpenter all of his working career. Visiting Hours will be held on Friday from 9:30 until 11:30 AM at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY followed by his Funeral Mass at 12:00 PM at St. Adelaide's Church, Lowell St., Peabody to which relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Burial will be in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Lake St., Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to E.N. Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital C/O Hospice unit, 200 Springs Rd, Bedford, MA 01730. For directions and online obituary, visit www.ccbfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 26, 2019
