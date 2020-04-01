|
VIOLA, Charles S. "Charlie" Of Woburn, formerly of Cambridge. March 31. Age 79. Husband of Joan M. (McCaigue) Viola. Father of Charles "Chuck" Viola of Woburn. Brother of Benedict "Benny" Viola and his wife Mary of Arlington, Florence Owens and her husband Robert, Mary Fancieullo and her husband Frank of Everett, and his twin sister Alice Leman and her husband Robert of Malden. Charlie is further survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and his faithful dog, Princess. Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the MSPCA, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 www.mspca.org Arrangements by the Graham Funeral Home, WOBURN.
