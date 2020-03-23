|
SALIE, Charles Age 78 years, Plymouth, MA, March 17, 2020. Husband of Carol (Anderson) Salie. Father of Kim Gibbs and her husband David of Saugus and Linnea Casino and her husband Joseph of North Reading, and grandfather of Kaylee Gibbs, Anthony Casino, Anna Casino, Maxwell Gibbs and Lily Gibbs. Due to the circumstances of the pending pandemic of COVID-19, tentatively, Graveside Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114 or New Hope Chapel, 89 Court Street, Plymouth, MA 02360. Guestbook and more information at www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 24, 2020