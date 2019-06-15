SMIGLIANI, Charles Sr. Age 84, died Friday, June 14, 2019 at home after a brief illness. He leaves behind his wife Cele (Daniels) Smigliani; his son's Charles Smigliani Jr. and Joseph Smigliani; his daughter Cheryl (Smigliani) Swyers; his stepson David Daniels and stepdaughter Lisa Daniels; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; cousins and many close friends. Born and raised in Roslindale, the son of Charles Smigliani and Mary (Cataldo) Smigliani he was a lifelong resident of Dedham. In his early years Mr. Smigliani was an electronics engineer at Microwave Development Laboratory (MDL) in Natick. After 25 years with MDL he worked for the US Postal Service at Fort Point, Boston where he retired. Mr. Smigliani was civic and community minded. He was a member of the Jaycees and the Knights of Columbus where he coordinated events for local parades, as well as, "The Olde Time Community Faire." He has lived happily with his beloved wife at his side. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, on Wednesday, June 19, at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary Church, Dedham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Tuesday from 4-8pm. Interment in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500 Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary