|
|
BOIT, Charles Sprague Of Jamaica Plain, passed away on the night of August 28th after a brief illness and in the loving company of all of his children and stepchildren. Born in Brookline in 1931, Charlie studied at the Runkel School and St. Paul's School before attending Harvard, where he served as the business manager of the Harvard Crimson. Upon graduation in 1953, he enlisted in the US Army and was stationed in Korea. He was honorably discharged as a sergeant first class and then completed his MBA at the Harvard Business School in 1957. Thereafter, he worked at the Worcester County National Bank for a brief stint before joining the investment firm of Scudder, Stevens & Clark, where he worked for the remainder of his career in the private investment counsel group. There, he was known for his humor, candor, short temper, big heart and solid judgment. In 1955, he married Marka Spalding and had two sons. They divorced in 1964. In 1966, he married Christine Grote and they had one son. They divorced in 1973. In 1981, he married the love of his life, Nancy Stout. The two were active boaters and were often found at Nancy's place in Marion, MA. They remained together until her passing in August 2017. Charlie served as a Trustee and as the Treasurer of the New England Aquarium for many years. He served as a Trustee on the Board of Simmons College for roughly thirty years. Charlie organized many of the major reunions for his Harvard class. He was an avid fly fisherman and enjoyed annual trips salmon fishing in Iceland for almost twenty years. Self-reliant by nature, most weekends, even well into his 80's, Charlie could be found mowing his lawn, raking leaves, shoveling snow or otherwise engaged outdoors. He leaves three sons, Christopher and his wife Kate of Lincoln, MA, Peter and his wife Jenny of Sammamish, WA, David and his wife Arisa of Brookline, MA, as well as two stepdaughters by his wife Nancy, Cynthia of Annapolis, MD and Wendy of New York, NY and eight grandchildren. Additionally, Charlie is survived by his sister Eleanor of Cambria, CA and his identical twin brother, Robert and his wife Bundy of Penobscot, ME. Burial will be private and a celebration of Charlie's Life will be announced to family and friends by separate notice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Paul's School www.sps.edu/giving Sippican Lands Trust www.sippicanlandstrust.org or the School of Nursing at Simmons University www.simmons.edu William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 11, 2019