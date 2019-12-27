|
|
TSOUKALAS, Charles Age 86, of Stoneham, died peacefully at home on December 25, 2019. Charlie will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 19 years, Kathleen (Wall) Tsoukalas. Father to his loving son, Chris Tsoukalas and his wife Lucia DePretto of Atlanta, GA; his daughter, Kim Sullivan and her husband Richard, and his two grandchildren, Jeremiah and Katie of Byfield. Dear brother to Anthony of Melrose, his late brother, George, and sister-in-law, Lorelei (Russo) of Billerica; Demetra O'Loughlin and her husband Frank of Austin, TX; and Peter of Peabody. He leaves his wife's children, Susanne Nasson and her daughter, Chloe, a grandchild who lit up his heart, of Stoneham; and Randy Nasson and his wife Ayesha and their son, Rumi, who lovingly called him Grandpa Charlie, of San Francisco, CA. He leaves many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Charlie felt blessed in life. He appreciated the friends he had who helped him to make the most out of his life. For those people who touched his life, he is forever grateful. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, 322 Main St., STONEHAM on Friday, January 3 from 4-8 p.m. His Funeral Service will be celebrated on Saturday, January 4 in the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 70 Montvale Ave., Woburn at 10am. Interment, Lindenwood Cemetery, Stoneham.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the: , 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573. For obit/directions/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019