Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home
322 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-0405
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home
322 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Annunciation of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church
70 Montvale Ave.
Woburn, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES TSOUKALAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES TSOUKALAS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES TSOUKALAS Obituary
TSOUKALAS, Charles Age 86, of Stoneham, died peacefully at home on December 25, 2019. Charlie will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 19 years, Kathleen (Wall) Tsoukalas. Father to his loving son, Chris Tsoukalas and his wife Lucia DePretto of Atlanta, GA; his daughter, Kim Sullivan and her husband Richard, and his two grandchildren, Jeremiah and Katie of Byfield. Dear brother to Anthony of Melrose, his late brother, George, and sister-in-law, Lorelei (Russo) of Billerica; Demetra O'Loughlin and her husband Frank of Austin, TX; and Peter of Peabody. He leaves his wife's children, Susanne Nasson and her daughter, Chloe, a grandchild who lit up his heart, of Stoneham; and Randy Nasson and his wife Ayesha and their son, Rumi, who lovingly called him Grandpa Charlie, of San Francisco, CA. He leaves many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Charlie felt blessed in life. He appreciated the friends he had who helped him to make the most out of his life. For those people who touched his life, he is forever grateful. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, 322 Main St., STONEHAM on Friday, January 3 from 4-8 p.m. His Funeral Service will be celebrated on Saturday, January 4 in the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 70 Montvale Ave., Woburn at 10am. Interment, Lindenwood Cemetery, Stoneham.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the: , 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573. For obit/directions/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -