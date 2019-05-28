KASPARIAN, Charles V. Age 88, of Watertown on May 26, 2019. Beloved husband of 66 years to Dorothy (Hampikian) Kasparian. Devoted father of Craig Kasparian, Charles Kasparian, Jr., and Janice Metjian and her husband Charlie all of Watertown. Loving grandfather of Jacqueline, Lauren and Julia. Dear brother of Robert Kasparian of Chelmsford and the late Joseph Kasparian, Jr. Services at the Armenian Memorial Church, 32 Bigelow Ave., Watertown, on Friday, May 31 at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours at the Giragosian Funeral Home, 576 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN, on Thursday 5-8 pm. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown. Expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the Armenian Memorial Church. Charlie was a graduate of New England College of Pharmacy 1954 and Boston English High School class of 1948. He was also a proud Korean Army veteran and member of Amvets Post 41, Watertown. For directions to church, guest book and to light a candle in his memory, please visit



giragosianfuneralhome.com Giragosian Funeral Home



617-924-0606 Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2019