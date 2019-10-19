|
|
NARANJO, Charles V. Born in Pittsfield, MA, 1928. Died on October 19, 2019. He was the son of the late Jose and Carmen Naranjo. Charles entered the Order of the Stigmatine Fathers in 1954. As a priest, Father Charles spent 18 years in Phuket, Trang, and Bangkok, Thailand. In Phuket he helped establish a mission, building a church and school for Thai children, where he taught English. After his time in Thailand, Fr. Charles was assigned to the Sacred Heart School in Milford, MA. Charlie left the priesthood in 1976. Shortly thereafter, he found the love of his life in his wife Gilda. Those who knew Charlie knew he left the priesthood, but the priesthood never left him. He went on to be a lector and a member of the adoration at St. Patrick's Parish in Natick. Charlie thoroughly enjoyed life with his family and friends, dancing, golfing, and summers in Wells, ME. Charlie is survived by his family; Gilda Naranjo, Karen and Robert Fay, Gary Beard, Paul Beard, Lisa Looby, and Dan Beard. His beloved grandchildren Justin and Jesse Beard, Alex and Natalie Solivan, Mackenzie, Kelsey, and Kendal Beard, Martin, Kyle, and Katherine Looby, Zach and Zoey Beard. His late siblings Rita Naranjo Buzzard and Juanita Naranjo. Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON on Wednesday, October 23rd at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church, 44 East Central Street (RT135), Natick at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Tuesday, October 22nd from 4-8pm in the Funeral Home. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Natick. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons Funeral Home Natick 508-653-4342
View the online memorial for Charles V. NARANJO
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019