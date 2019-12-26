Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
CHARLES V. SULLIVAN

SULLIVAN, Charles V. Jr. Age 76, of Medford, passed away peacefully, after a lengthy illness, on December 22nd. Born in Somerville, Chuck was the son of the late Charles Sullivan, Sr. and Mary Sullivan (ne? McClellan). He proudly served in the Air Force, and then worked at the Massachusetts General Hospital as a surgical aid, where he met nurse Ruth (ne? Gillis) Sullivan, with whom he shared 51 years of marriage. Chuck was a firefighter at Hanscom Air Force Base, and later South Weymouth Naval Air base, from where he eventually retired. Proud dad to Chuck Sullivan and wife Sandra of Ipswich, Mike Sullivan and wife Paula of Plymouth, and Jennifer Sullivan of Medford. Prouder grandpa to Jason, Jessica, Shannon and Alison. Beloved brother-in-law and uncle. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Visit with the family on Sunday, December 29th, from 4:00 to 8:00pm, at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD. Funeral Mass to be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High St., Medford, on Monday, December 30th, at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to New England Center and Home for Veterans www.nechv.org To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 27, 2019
