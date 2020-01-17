|
DELANEY, Charles W. Age 88, died peacefully at home under hospice care on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, surrounded by loving family. Beloved husband of Loretta (Bushman) Delaney, son of the late Bernard and Ethel. Born in Boston, raised in Dorchester. Graduate of Dorchester High School for Boys and attended Massasoit Community College in Brockton. Signalman/QM2 in the U.S. Navy, serving aboard the USS Benner (DDR-807) as a Veteran of the Korean War. Resident of Stoughton for 45 years before moving to Easton. Charlie was a meat cutter for First National for 20 years, then worked at Roche Brothers/Sudbury Farms at various locations until his retirement. He was also a part-time bartender at several different locations. Charlie was a member of the Amalgamated Meat Cutters and Butcher Workmen of North America, a lifetime member of Post 1645 in Stoughton and the Tin Can Sailors. Proud member of the Originally From Dorchester Men's Club (OFD). He enjoyed playing cards, especially Blackjack, dog racing, trips to Foxwoods, visiting with his grandchildren and was also a big history buff. Father of Karen Delaney and Joanne Dodge, both of Easton, Charles M. Delaney and his wife Lisa of Laconia, NH, and the late Jeanne Delaney. Grandfather of Gregory Dodge, MD, Jennifer McCarthy and Renee Delaney, DPT and great-grandfather of Molly, Emily and Evan McCarthy. Brother of Patricia Clay of East Bridgewater, Sister Catherine Loretto, SND of Brighton, Maureen Horgan (Tom) of Brockton and the late Eileen Delaney, Rita Amoroso, Bernard Delaney and Adelaide Dominick. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), STOUGHTON, on Tuesday, January 21, at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church, Stoughton, at 10 AM. Visiting Hours Monday, from 4-7 PM. Interment at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com Farley Funeral Home (781)344-2676
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020