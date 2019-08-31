Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
617-484-2534
CHARLES HARRIS
CHARLES W. HARRIS

CHARLES W. HARRIS Obituary
HARRIS, Charles W. Of Yarmouth Port formerly of Belmont, Aug. 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Lori Harris (Price). Loving father of Charles W. Harris, Jr. of Waltham and Melissa Francis of Mansfield. Stepfather of Lisa Arone and Todd Arone. Brother of Robert Harris of Hull, Martha Grace of West Bridgeton, ME, Jean Turner of Belmont, and the late Willard Harris. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Road, BELMONT, on Tuesday, Sept. 3 from 3:00 - 6:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, at 11:00 Am. Relatives and friends invited. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Belmont Firefighters Relief Fund, P. O. Box 79222, Waverly, MA 02479. Online guestbook at brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 3, 2019
