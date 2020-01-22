|
|
KELLSTEDT, Charles W. Jr. "Charlie" Of Sudbury on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. For 58 years, he was the beloved husband of Norma (Goer) Kellstedt. Devoted father of Scott & his wife Danielle of Brisbane, CA, Lisa & her husband Jeremy Gaies of Tampa, FL, and Perry & her husband Robert Kenney of Westford, MA. Loving grandfather to Andrew, Abigail, Camille, Noah, Sarah, and Talia. Charlie graduated from Syracuse University, class of 1961, with a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Design. After graduating from college Charlie served as First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He was Vice President of GUNN DESIGN in Boston, Massachusetts where he headed their Industrial Design Department. Charlie founded and was President of INOV8 Design of West Concord, Massachusetts. Charlie was awarded the HATCH AWARD for design by the Boston Design Council and his designs have appeared in INDUSTRIAL DESIGN magazine. Charlie held various design patents in technology product development specializing in medical devices and industrial implementation. Charlie was a member of the Industrial Design Society of America, the Hollis Art Association, the Sudbury Art Society, and the River's Edge Arts Alliance. Charlie helped launch the Sudbury Youth Soccer League and coached boys soccer for many years. He was one of the founding families of Sudbury's Congregation B'Nai Torah. He constructed their first ark. After retiring from his design career, he and Norma spent many summers exploring and hiking the U.S. and Canadian national parks. Charlie pursued his passion for painting and constructing model ships and railroads. Charlie was a juried artist and his paintings are in collections in Canada, California, Florida, New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, and Massachusetts. Charlie is a juried artist and he has exhibited in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Services at Congregation B'Nai Torah, 225 Boston Post Rd, Sudbury on Friday. January 24 at 11:00am followed by burial at the New Town Cemetery in Sudbury. Memorial observance will be at his late residence following interment through 5:00pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 23, 2020