MERRILL, Charles W. "Charlie" Passed in peace at the age of 80 years 9 months. Preceded in death by his wife, Nancy (Lewis) Merrill. Loving father of Caryn (Timothy) Merrill-Mori of Plymouth, Christopher (Brittany) Merrill of Plymouth and Stephen (Wendy) Merrill of Owings Mills, Maryland. Proud grandfather of Julianna, Grayson, Aubrie, Pierce, Emma, Aidan and Noah. Brother-in-law of Carolyn Merrill and Mary Lewis and loved by his nieces and nephews.



Charlie will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, father, and loyal friend. Charlie was a Mechanical Design Engineer for Grass Instruments Company for 40 years and was a graduate of Wentworth Institute of Technology. Charlie spent his early childhood in Bermuda and later moved to Quincy. He loved sailing, taken meticulous care of his yard, his morning routine of Dunkin Donuts, boat ramp, weekly trips to BJ's and Saturday lunch at East Bay Grille, he was involved with Plymouth Little League as a coach for several years. Charlie was strong, determined and loved life to its fullest. We will miss him every day.



Special thanks to the administration and wonderful staff of Alden at Life Care Center of Plymouth for the compassionate care you provided to our dad over these past 2 years.



Funeral Mass on Tuesday, May 14th at 10:30 am in St. Peter's Church, 89 Court St., Plymouth. Burial will be private at a later date. Memorial donations in his name may be made to Plymouth Youth Baseball & Softball P.O. Box 1474, Plymouth, MA 02360. Online condolences may be made at



Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019