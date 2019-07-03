Boston Globe Obituaries
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Dedham, MA
View Map
POWERS, Charles W. Of Dedham, formerly of Cambridge, July 2, 2019, age 86. Beloved husband of the late Jeannette "Jean" (Mara) Powers for 53 years. Father of Brian Powers of Houston, TX and Sandra Golden of Houston, TX. Grandfather of Wyatt Golden of China and Wade Golden of Houston, TX. Brother of Catherine Scharnick of Brockton, Pauline Rayburn of Dorchester, and the late Eileen Gutherie, Patricia Griffith, and Helen Corrigan. Also survived by Elinor Dillon of Norwood, a loving girlfriend and caring companion whose love kept him alive, and many nieces and nephews. Little League Baseball Coach and Past-President of the Dedham Chess Club. Korean War Veteran, U.S. Air Force. Member of American Legion Post # 18, Dedham, Knights of Columbus Council # 234, Dedham Retired Men's Club, and Norwood Retired Men's Club. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Sunday, July 7 from 4-8pm. Funeral from the funeral home Monday, July 8 at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to K of C Council # 234, P.O. Box 244, Dedham, MA 02026. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on July 4, 2019
