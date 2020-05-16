Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
10:00 AM
RET CHARLES W RYAN


1943 - 2020
RET CHARLES W RYAN Obituary
RYAN, Ret. Waltham Police Lieut. Charles W. Of Kingston, formerly of Waltham, May 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Myrtle A. (Crocker) Ryan. Father of Thomas M. Ryan of Salem, NH, Christopher C. Ryan and Matthew D. Ryan (Gerrilyn), all of Waltham. Grandfather of Brayden, Keagan and Kristine Ryan. Brother of Nancy K. Townsend (David) of Bridgton, ME, Elna M. Benoit (Steve) of Rye, NH and the late Richard T. Ryan. Uncle of Mark, Charlie, Cindy and John Townsend. Godfather of Marjorie Anderson Lydon, Debbie Landry Cormier, Kevin Hill, Brianna Thompson and Jessica Jenkins. Charlie's immediate family will gather for a private Funeral Service at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19th in The Joyce Funeral Home, WALTHAM. Burial will follow in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Others may view the Service at that time by visiting distantlink.com/joyce.html For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
