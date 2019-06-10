Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Croswell Funeral Home
19 Bow St.
North Reading, MA 01864
978-664-3031
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES WEBB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES W. WEBB

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CHARLES W. WEBB Obituary
WEBB, Charles W. Of North Reading, formerly of Malden and Somerville, June 8, 2019, age 89. Beloved husband of 40 years to Barbara M. (Tilley) Webb. Funeral service at the Wakefield-Lynnfield United Methodist Church, 273 Vernon St., Wakefield on Thursday, June 13, at 10 AM. Calling Hours at Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., NORTH READING, on Wednesday, June 12, from 4 to 8 PM. Burial in Riverside Cemetery, North Reading. See our website for complete obituary. Croswell Funeral Home www.croswellfuneralhome.com North Reading (978) 664-3031

View the online memorial for Charles W. WEBB
Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now