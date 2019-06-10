|
WEBB, Charles W. Of North Reading, formerly of Malden and Somerville, June 8, 2019, age 89. Beloved husband of 40 years to Barbara M. (Tilley) Webb. Funeral service at the Wakefield-Lynnfield United Methodist Church, 273 Vernon St., Wakefield on Thursday, June 13, at 10 AM. Calling Hours at Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., NORTH READING, on Wednesday, June 12, from 4 to 8 PM. Burial in Riverside Cemetery, North Reading. See our website for complete obituary. Croswell Funeral Home www.croswellfuneralhome.com North Reading (978) 664-3031
Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2019