CHARLOTTE ANN (ROSE) DEMETRI

DEMETRI, Charlotte Ann (Rose) Age 79, of Westford, MA, died Monday morning, March 2, 2020 at her home. Born in Elgin, TN, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Reba (Hahn) Rose. She was educated in the Oak Ridge school system and graduated from Oak Ridge High School in Oak Ridge, TN with the class of 1958. She attended college at Tennessee Polytechnic Institute. She was married to Elia Demetri, with whom she celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary on May 19th. Charlotte was able to make a warm and loving home for her husband and her family for many years. She was very active for 40 years with the Women's Christian Organization, AGLOW International, where she served on the board. She enjoyed leading Bible studies at her church, Grace Chapel, and in her neighborhood. Besides her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Diana Curtin and her husband Rick of Harvard, MA, and Sherry Berardinelli of Hollis, NH, three brothers, Ronald Rose of Nashville, TN, Reginald Rose of Knoxville, TN, and Gregory Rose and his wife Cindy of TN, five grandchildren, Tessa Curtin, Celia Curtin, Madison Berardinelli, Avary Berardinelli, and Mia Berardinelli, as well as several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Service on Wednesday, March 11, at 11:00 AM at Grace Chapel, 59 Worthen Rd., Lexington, MA. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Westford. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Dana-Faber Cancer Institute, P.O Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Arrangements are by Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St., CHELMSFORD. Online guestbook is available at dolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020
