Services
John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
(508) 653-4220
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Good Shepherd Parish at St. Ann Church
124 Cochituate Road (Rt. 27)
Wayland, MA
View Map
CHARLOTTE COLBERT QUINN Obituary
QUINN, Charlotte Colbert Of Wayland, died peacefully on December 17, 2019 at her home under the care and comfort of her son Richard and his fiancée Carrie, her dear friend. She was the wife of the late Peter J. Quinn who died in May 1999. She is survived by her sons, Richard Quinn and his fiancée Carrie Chen of Wayland and Stephen Quinn and his wife Marilyn Quinn of Lunenburg. She was the sister of Edward Colbert of Marblehead. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late James and David Colbert, formerly of Lynnfield, and she was the grandmother of the late Zachary and Austin Quinn. Visitations will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rt 30), WAYLAND. Family and friends may gather at the Funeral Home on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:30 am followed, by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am at Good Shepherd Parish at St. Ann Church, 124 Cochituate Road (Rt. 27), Wayland. Interment will follow in the Quinn family lot in North Cemetery in Wayland. For condolences and directions, please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 19, 2019
