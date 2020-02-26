|
CARON, Charlotte E. (Williams) Of Chelsea, on February 22, Beloved wife of 27 years to the late Paul R. Caron, Sr. Devoted mother of Paul R. Caron, Jr. and his partner Karen Warren of Chelsea, Kathleen Napolitano of Danvers and her late husband Roger, James Caron and his wife Pearl of Chelsea, Susan Lawlor and her husband Michael of Beverly, Tina Sullivan and her husband Mike of Winthrop, Jean Caron of TX and her late husband Joe Arsenault, Jane Bolger and her husband Mick of Beverly, Liz Caron of Chelsea and Patrice Driscoll and her husband Tim of PA. Dear sister of Claire Kubarski of Tewksbury, the late Shirley Donovan, Gladys Hodgkins, Wilfred, Donald and Kenneth Williams. survived by sisters-in-law Ruth Williams and Joan Turner, also survived by 22 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren and she was predeceased by a granddaughter, Jeanne Caron. Visiting Hours: will be held from the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA on Friday, Feb. 28 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Funeral on Saturday in the Welsh Funeral Home at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to MDA, 5 Hampshire St., Ste. 100B, Mansfield, MA 02048 For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Welsh Funeral Home Chelsea, 617-889-2723
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 27, 2020