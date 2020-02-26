Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-2723
For more information about
CHARLOTTE CARON
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLOTTE CARON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLOTTE E. (WILLIAMS) CARON


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLOTTE E. (WILLIAMS) CARON Obituary
CARON, Charlotte E. (Williams) Of Chelsea, on February 22, Beloved wife of 27 years to the late Paul R. Caron, Sr. Devoted mother of Paul R. Caron, Jr. and his partner Karen Warren of Chelsea, Kathleen Napolitano of Danvers and her late husband Roger, James Caron and his wife Pearl of Chelsea, Susan Lawlor and her husband Michael of Beverly, Tina Sullivan and her husband Mike of Winthrop, Jean Caron of TX and her late husband Joe Arsenault, Jane Bolger and her husband Mick of Beverly, Liz Caron of Chelsea and Patrice Driscoll and her husband Tim of PA. Dear sister of Claire Kubarski of Tewksbury, the late Shirley Donovan, Gladys Hodgkins, Wilfred, Donald and Kenneth Williams. survived by sisters-in-law Ruth Williams and Joan Turner, also survived by 22 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren and she was predeceased by a granddaughter, Jeanne Caron. Visiting Hours: will be held from the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA on Friday, Feb. 28 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Funeral on Saturday in the Welsh Funeral Home at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to MDA, 5 Hampshire St., Ste. 100B, Mansfield, MA 02048 For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Welsh Funeral Home Chelsea, 617-889-2723

View the online memorial for Charlotte E. (Williams) CARON
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLOTTE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -