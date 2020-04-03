Boston Globe Obituaries
CHARLOTTE E. COHEN


1921 - 2020
COHEN, Charlotte E. Cohen, Charlotte E. of Framingham, MA and Delray Beach, FL, Formerly of Newton, MA, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late Bernard H. "Sonny" Cohen. Loving mother of Jonathan Cohen and Tory Carlson of Marblehead, MA; Peter and Maureen Cohen of Los Angeles, CA; Ronald and Susan Cohen of Newton, MA; and Bruce Cohen of Dedham, MA. Cherished grandmother of Seth, Amelia, Samuel, Kevin, Tyler, Scott, William, Jennifer and Terrence Vitiello, Lee and Benjamin. Adored great-grandmother of Parker and Charlotte "Charlie" Vitiello. Dear sister of Janice Hill of NY, NY. Graveside services were held privately. A memorial observance will be held at a later date still to be determined. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Hebrew Rehabilitation Center, 1200 Center St., Roslindale, MA 02131 or a . Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020
