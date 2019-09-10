Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
For more information about
CHARLOTTE DURHAM
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLOTTE DURHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLOTTE E. (LUACAW) DURHAM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLOTTE E. (LUACAW) DURHAM Obituary
DURHAM, Charlotte E. (Luacaw) Age 92, of West Roxbury, died Friday, September 6, 2019. Daughter of the late John R. and Esther L. (Fitchett) Luacaw. Devoted wife of the late Leonard E. Durham. Mother of Leonard Durham of Dorchester, Joanne Mauldin of Holliston, and the late Anthony Durham and John Raymond Durham. 6 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, including the apple of her eye, Richard Isaac McMullen. Beloved sister of Barbara Luacaw of Cambridge and the late Raymond Luacaw, Basil Luacaw, Janette Luacaw, Harold Luacaw and Edward Luacaw. Mother-in-law of the late Richard Mauldin. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Mass Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11am at Saint John Chrysostom Parish, 4750 Washington Street, West Roxbury, MA 02132. Burial will take place on a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135 or Bethany Health Care Center, c/o Sr. Jacquelyn McCarthy, 97 Bethany Road, Framingham, MA 01702. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com Norton Funeral Home Framingham, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLOTTE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now