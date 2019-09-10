|
DURHAM, Charlotte E. (Luacaw) Age 92, of West Roxbury, died Friday, September 6, 2019. Daughter of the late John R. and Esther L. (Fitchett) Luacaw. Devoted wife of the late Leonard E. Durham. Mother of Leonard Durham of Dorchester, Joanne Mauldin of Holliston, and the late Anthony Durham and John Raymond Durham. 6 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, including the apple of her eye, Richard Isaac McMullen. Beloved sister of Barbara Luacaw of Cambridge and the late Raymond Luacaw, Basil Luacaw, Janette Luacaw, Harold Luacaw and Edward Luacaw. Mother-in-law of the late Richard Mauldin. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Mass Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11am at Saint John Chrysostom Parish, 4750 Washington Street, West Roxbury, MA 02132. Burial will take place on a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135 or Bethany Health Care Center, c/o Sr. Jacquelyn McCarthy, 97 Bethany Road, Framingham, MA 01702. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com Norton Funeral Home Framingham, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 12, 2019