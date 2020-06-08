|
BLANCHARD, Charlotte F. (Sayles) Of Saugus, formerly of Melrose, age 96, June 3. Wife of the late Wendell H. Blanchard, Sr. Loving mother of Wendell "Skip" H. Blanchard, Jr. & his wife Nancy of Lynn, Ret. Chief James L. Blanchard & his wife Christine of Saugus, Jeffery A. Blanchard of NH, mother-in-law of Luanne Blanchard. Cherished grandmother of 6 grandchildren & 8 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Norma Rogers of Saugus. Predeceased by 8 brothers & sisters. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to donate.cancer.org Due to current CDC guidelines and health crisis, Services were private. For condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2020